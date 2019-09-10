Ravi Shastri gets big pay hike; check out other highly paid coaches in the world

1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) -- 41 mln Euro

The amount translates to INR 3,27,13,86,831. The Atletico manager is one of the most sought after managers in contemporary football. But despite several tempting offers from clubs around the world, most notably from the Premier League, the former Argentine midfielder has remained in Spain. Simeone will certainly oversee another season on La Liga.

2. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) -- 24.1 mln Euro

Guardiola is the brain behind City's title run in PL. He has coached some high profile clubs in the world like Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving at City. And he has won league titles in La Liga, Bundesliga and Premier League. So no wonder he is drawing a purse of INR 1,90,98,28,600 per year as salary.

3. Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona) -- 23 mln Euro

The man who manages stars like Lionel Messi gets per year INR 1,82,24,05,000. Barcelona might be struggling a bit at the moment in La Liga but Valverde has the tactical acumen to change the whole scenario and he also will have to deal with the reported move of Messi to China. If that is real, then he will have a huge task of finding a successor and the move to bring back Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain too has not fructified.

4. Fabio Cannavaro (Guangzhou Evergrande & China) - 15 mln Euro

The World Cup winning Italian defender is making a name for himself as a coach in China and draws a salary package of INR 1,19,07,60,257. He will be soon eyeing a coaching stint with a big time club around the world and with vacancies often spring up in club football, Cannavaro could be eager to land a big deal.

5. Leonardo Jardim (AS Monaco) -- 13.5 mln Euro

Jardim came in as a replacement for Thierry Henry and he earns INR 1,06,94,83,500 per year. Jardim has the big job of taking Monaco to heights in Ligue 1 ahead of favourites Paris Saint Germain. There were rumours of him not being happy at the club but the differences seemed to have sorted out now.