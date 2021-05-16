Ravindra Jadeja reveals his '22 yard entertainer' on Instagram, Michael Vaughan reacts - See pics

"My 22acres entertainer #bonding #myfriend," Jadeja captioned the pictures.

The Saurashtra cricketer's post not only caught the attention of his fans but also drew former England cricketer Michael Vaughan's reaction. Vaughan posted three heart emojis in the comment box.

Jadeja has in the past posted images and videos of riding a horse and the fans couldn't stop gushing at the talent of the cricketer. He is also famous for his swinging his bat like a sword after scoring fifties/centuries.

Jadeja made a comeback to the Indian Test side after he was included in the 20-strong squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent 5-Test series against England in the United Kingdom.

The left-handed batsman - who was looking in sublime form in the IPL 2021 which was postponed due to the breach in the biosecure bubble by COVID-19 - started preparing for the England tour and also gave glimpses of his preparation on Instagram.

Jadeja missed the home series against England due to a wrist injury he had sustained on the Australia tour. Jadeja made a return to competitive cricket in the IPL 2021. The all-rounder continued the good form he had shown before the injury and played a key role in Chennai Super Kings' success.