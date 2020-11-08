Ravindra Jadeja shares picture with Ajinkya Rahane after Team India net session; Shikhar Dhawan left surprised

After their campaign in the IPL came to an end in the league stage several players joined the Indian squad picked up for a full-fledged tour Down Under, starting November 27.

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests against Australia in what is going to be their first international assignment post-COVID-19 lockdown. The four-Test matches will be held in Adelaide (D/N, December 17-21), Melbourne (Dec 26-30), Sydney (Jan 7-11, 2021) and Brisbane (Jan 15-19).

After leaving their respective IPL franchises, the players - who are part of the Indian squads - have started preparing extensively for the tournament in the biosecure bubble. Team India will fly directly from the UAE for the Australian shores.

Recently, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an image with India's Test squad vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane after a practice session at the ICC Academy.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder captioned the image: "Getting ready for the Down Under #indvsaus #teamindia."

Their India teammate Shikhar Dhawan - who is still busy with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the playoff stage - asked how Rahane - who is also a part of the DC franchise - joined them for the practice session despite although his franchise is yet to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 on Sunday (November 8).

Jadeja responded to Dhawan saying Rahane arrived for the nets session to prepare for the Pink-Ball Test. The first Day-Night Test between India and Australia will be held at Adelaide Oval between December 17 and 21.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane would be looking to produce a match-winning performance in the Qualifier 2 for their side and guide them to IPL 2020 Finals.