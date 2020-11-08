Ravindra Jadeja shares picture with Ajinkya Rahane after Team India net session; Shikhar Dhawan left surprised

Dubai, Nov 8: Indian cricketers who are no more participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 have started preparations for the upcoming tour of Australia later this month.
After their campaign in the IPL came to an end in the league stage several players joined the Indian squad picked up for a full-fledged tour Down Under, starting November 27.
Virat Kohli-led Indian side will play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests against Australia in what is going to be their first international assignment post-COVID-19 lockdown. The four-Test matches will be held in Adelaide (D/N, December 17-21), Melbourne (Dec 26-30), Sydney (Jan 7-11, 2021) and Brisbane (Jan 15-19).
After leaving their respective IPL franchises, the players - who are part of the Indian squads - have started preparing extensively for the tournament in the biosecure bubble. Team India will fly directly from the UAE for the Australian shores.
Recently, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an image with India's Test squad vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane after a practice session at the ICC Academy.
The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder captioned the image: "Getting ready for the Down Under #indvsaus #teamindia."
View this post on Instagram
Getting ready for the Down Under 👊 #indvsaus #teamindia🇮🇳
A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja) on
Their India teammate Shikhar Dhawan - who is still busy with his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the playoff stage - asked how Rahane - who is also a part of the DC franchise - joined them for the practice session despite although his franchise is yet to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 on Sunday (November 8).
Jadeja responded to Dhawan saying Rahane arrived for the nets session to prepare for the Pink-Ball Test. The first Day-Night Test between India and Australia will be held at Adelaide Oval between December 17 and 21.
Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane would be looking to produce a match-winning performance in the Qualifier 2 for their side and guide them to IPL 2020 Finals.
