Ravindra Jadeja slams double ton against Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi, Oct 16: Making a solid statement after he was ignored by the selectors for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed a double hundred in the Ranji Trophy match.

Batting at number five, Jadeja scored 201 off 313 deliveries against Jammu and Kashmir. The left-handed batsman struck 23 fours and two sixes in his marathon knock for Saurashtra.

After top-order collapsed cheaply, Jadeja forged a 281-run partnership with Sheldon Jackson (180) for the fourth wicket and 199 for the fifth with Snell Patel (94).

It was due to the brilliant effort by the middle-order that helped Saurashtra post 624/7 in 135 overs before skipper Cheteshwar Pujara declared the innings.

Jadeja is participating in the domestic circuit after the All India Selection Committee snubbed him and his spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin for the limited-overs series against New Zealand. Both the cricketers are playing in Ranji Trophy as the BCCI has given no specific reason for not giving them a chance even after they had a significant amount of rest.

Both Jadeja and Ashwin last played for India during the Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, that India won by a margin of 3-0.

Jadeja has smashed seven tons in first-class cricket with 331 being his highest individual score. He slammed two triple tons in a single season, which is a record. However, his highest score in Tests is 90.