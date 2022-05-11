Ravindra Jadeja to miss remainder of IPL 2022 with injury, blow to Chennai Super Kings

Jadeja suffered the injury while fielding in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and was ruled out of the match against Delhi Capitals. The CSK had won that match quite easily.

"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 9). He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," said an official statement from CSK.

The CSK have only the slimmest chances of reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs having clocked 8 points from 11 matches. If RCB and RR win one more match each the defending champions will be knocked out of the IPL 2022.

Even otherwise, the CSK have only mathematical chances to qualify for the knockouts as they can only reach a maximum of 14 points, that if they win the remaining three matches.

In that sense, the CSK management would not want to risk Jadeja further in the tournament. The CSK had already lost all-rounder Deepak Chahar to the injury, and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is also nursing a niggle.

This has been a season of struggle for Jadeja as he failed to make an impression as CSK captain and had to be replaced with MS Dhoni.

“Jadeja is not a natural captain. He hasn't captained at any level. So, to give him the responsibility I thought was a little hard on Jadeja.

“People might want to judge Jaddu, but it's not his fault. He hasn't captained anywhere. He looked a fish out of water, totally out of place and he's far better off playing as a player. Because he's one of the best around in the business, when it comes to allrounders.

“So let him just focus on his cricket. That decision to give him the captaincy cost CSK a few games early on. If you see the form they're in now, if they had this going early on, they'll be right up there in the mix,” former India coach Ravi Shastri had said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out.

The CSK are facing Mumbai Indians on Thursday (May 12).