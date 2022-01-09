Ravindra Jadeja trolls KKR as IPL franchise reminds fans of Gautam Gambhir's 'masterstroke' against MS Dhoni

Jadeja - who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich domestic T20 league - slammed KKR for drawing a comparison between Australia's tactic against England in the Sydney Test with their IPL match against Rising Pune Supergiant.

With the fourth Test match between Australia and England in the ongoing Ashes series ending in a nail-biting draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where veteran English seamer James Anderson held on to his nerves to deny the Aussies a whitewash. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side made every possible attempt to get that final wicket of the English innings to win the game but it just wasn't meant to be.

As it started getting darker at the SCG with the play on the final day was approaching stumps, the umpires asked the Australia captain to operate spinners. The hosts still required two wickets to win the game so they bowled the remaining overs with spinners into the attack from both ends.

With the hopes of picking up the wickets of the English tail-enders, Cummins positioned all the fielders closer to the batters. The picture prompted KKR to compare it with one of their games in IPL 2016 against RPS when the then KKR captain Gautam Gambhir put a similar kind of fielding against Dhoni.

Dhoni had just walked into the middle and Gambhir brought all his fielders in the catching positions to put extra pressure on the batsman. While sharing that image on social media KKR termed it a masterstroke from their two-time IPL-winning captain.

Drawing similarities between the two, KKR wrote: "That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 masterstroke!"

KKR's move, however, didn't go down well with diehard CSK and MS Dhoni fans. Even Dhoni's CSK teammate Jadeja wasn't amused with it and rejected it as a masterstroke. Instead, the all-rounder went on claiming it as a 'showoff'.

"It's not a masterstroke! Just a show-off," tweeted Jadeja with a rolling on the floor laughing smiley.