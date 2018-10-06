Regular defeats have affected interest for cricket in West Indies: Curtly Ambrose

1. Not many takers for cricket in West Indies

The West Indies team is doing badly. It's a turn-off. A lot of kids, they are still playing cricket but not like they used to. When we were winning everyone wanted to play cricket. Now-a-days it's a turn-off because the team is doing badly. I can guarantee you that if we start winning a few games then the interest will come back. Until then, the interest will not be as it used to be.

2. When Ambrose saw Sachin Tendulkar

I haven't played a lot against India. I missed a tour there in 1994, had a shoulder injury. I played against some good Indian teams. Played against Dilip Vengsarkar in my early days and against Kapil Dev. Tendulkar - the first time I saw him he was a youngster. I played against him in the 1992 World Cup. I knew he had talent and he would be a great cricketer. The first time I saw him was in England. I was playing county cricket and I saw him play a Test match against England. I was like he should be in school, not playing Test cricket. But I told myself that he is something special at that age. So I was not surprised that he scored all those runs.

3. Amby and Walshy

Courtney Walsh and I didn't start off as friends. He was there four years before I came into the team. So I met a lot of great guys. They were still the best team in the world. Viv Richards was the captain. We had Haynes, Greenidge, Dujon, Marshall, Walsh, Patrick Patterson, Richie Richardson, Logie. So when I came into the team, at the retirement of Garner and Holding, they started comparing me with the likes of Garner. He's another big bird or they used to call me Little Bird as a matter of fact. I knew right away that I didn't want to be the weak-link in the team. I was forced to learn quickly. So, Walsh and I, our friendship started two years after that, when we became roommates and I got to know him more. And our friendship started to build from there.

4. Amby vs David Boon

David Boon of Australia was an extremely tough batsman. You know you have some batsman who you can look at the eyes and know that they are not comfortable. It's only a matter of time before you get him out. Boon is as tough as they come. Steve Waugh very tough as well. At times, he could look out of sorts. But I can tell you, he's tough. He's not going to surrender.