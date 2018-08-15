Remove all-rounder tag from Hardik Pandya: Harhajan Singh

Pandya has scored 90 runs and took three wickets in the Test series and said the 24-year-old should learn from England all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

"He hasn't got many runs as a batsman and the captain doesn't seem to have confidence in his bowling," Harbhajan told AajTak. "If he doesn't bowl in these conditions then things will only get difficult for him and the Indian team in the future."

"We have to remove the all-rounder tag from him as an all-rounder contributes in both the departments as Stokes, Curran did in the first Test and now Woakes has done at the Lord's. The same is expected of Hardik Pandya, he cannot become Kapil Dev overnight!," said Harbhajan.

About last night! Dinner at high Commissioner’s house! pic.twitter.com/Cndzbcc9FQ — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 8, 2018

Harbhajan was referring to the performances of England all-rounders - Stokes picked up six wickets in the first Test to play an important role in England victory, while Curran starred with both bat and ball, and was named the man of the match at Edgbaston. In the Lord's Test, Woakes made a ton with the bat and took a four-wicket haul to help him win the coveted prize while England won by an innings and 59 runs.

Earlier, Harbhajan had also criticised head coach Ravi Shastri and asked him to shoulder responsibility of India's poor show in England.