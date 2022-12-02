Ricky Ponting rushed to the hospital from Perth Stadium during Australia-West Indies Test match

According to media reports, the 47-year-old Ponting was at the Optus Stadium for his commentary duties when he felt unwell and was taken to the hospital during the lunch break in the Test match as a precautionary measure to check on his heart.

Ponting health update

"Australia's team doctor, Leigh Golding, drove Ponting to the hospital to be examined after the 47-year-old complained of feeling dizzy," Sydney Morning Herald said in a report.

Ponting left the commentary box at the stroke of lunch after being in the broadcasting for 40 minutes. His former teammate and former Australia head coach Justin Langer accompanied him to the hospital. He did not return for the rest of the day.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a Seven spokesperson said, according to the report. The report said Ponting was feeling "fine" after the check-up.

Ricky Ponting international career stats

Ponting, the two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain, has played 168 Tests and amassed 13,378 runs at an average of 51.85, including 41 centuries and 62 fifties.

In 375 ODIs, the stylish right-handed batter scored 13,704 runs with 30 hundreds and 82 fifties. He also played 17 T20Is for Australia in the last phase of his international career where he made 401 runs and slammed two fifties.

A sad year for Australian Cricket

Australia cricket has witnessed the death of quite a few of its legendary players this year Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Andrew Symonds. Warne died of cardiac arrest at his villa in Thailand in March this year while on a vacation. Symonds, on the other hand, passed away in a car crash in June.

Legendary Australia wicketkeeper batter Rod Marsh also died of a heart attack in March, leaving the fraternity sad.

The Australians also lost another great cricketer, in Dean Jones, who died of a heart attack in September 2020.

