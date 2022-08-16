Rishabh Pant has a slight edge over KL Rahul as future India Test captain, opines Aakash Chopra

Speaking about India's captaincy options in the future, Chopra said on his YouTube channel that both the players are yet to develop their distinctive captaincy styles but Pant has a slight edge over Rahul as the former is learning quickly.

"There are three other captains. I will talk about KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, I can talk about Sanju Samson as well. But you have not understood the clear DNA of their captaincy. Risabh Pant for example can be an aggressive captain at times, but sometimes he doesn't utilise the bowlers properly. He is learning at the moment. The captaincy DNA is not there yet, and that's the case with KL Rahul as well. But, Rishabh Pant may just actually pip Rahul to the post in Test cricket but don't forget Rahul is a class player across formats," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

While comparing the captaincy styles of Pant and Rahul with that of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, who are also leading their respective IPL franchises, Chopra claimed Samson has been the best when it comes to managing bowlers at their disposal.

"They are captaining their franchises but they are all work in progress. I think Sanju Samson is managing the bowling resources a little better. He had a very good bowling attack as well," he added.

Samson captained the Rajasthan Royals for the second straight season and his team entered the IPL 2022 final this year but failed to lift the trophy as it lost to Gujarat Titans in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pant led Delhi Capitals, Rahul was appointed the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in its debut season while Shreyas Iyer was named the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2022.