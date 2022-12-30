Rishabh Pant Road Accident: Chilling CCTV footage of India cricketer's car collision goes viral

CCTV footage of Rishabh Pant's accident

The CCTV footage of Pant's accident is circulating on social media. In the video - the authenticity of which cannot be corroborated - the car is shown getting airborne for a few milliseconds before finally crashing on the ground.

Rishabh pant car was totally damaged, thank god nothing serious injury has happened to him 🙏#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/yvSKqb8VCT — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) December 30, 2022

In other videos, the cricketer could be seen lying on the ground while his car continues to burn. He could also be seen getting help from samaritans on the road. The visuals of Pant's BMW car already explain the gravity of Pant's accident.

⚠ Video showing Rishabh Pant hurt lying and being helped by locals

One of the locals can be heard saying 'भैया ये खिलाड़ी है ऋषभ पंत '



-He can be confirmed from the shorts and chain tht he wears in his neck.



Horrific visuals. Hope he gets well soon

#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/bnJISPSAcI — Manav 💫 (@_sillysoul) December 30, 2022

All the videos indicate that it was a near-fatal car crash and the cricketer was lucky to have survived it as he didn't sustain major injuries.

Rishabh Pant Injured in a Car Accident: Cricketing world sends wishes for Indian Wicketkeeper's quick recovery

Some reports on social media claim that the cricketer was carrying some cash in the car. The notes were dispersed in the air and a few passersby took advantage of the cricketer's condition and swept the money away.

Rishabh Pant admitted to hospital in Dehradun

Pant was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment and was later shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun. The star cricketer suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but his condition is stable now. The accident happened at Mohammadpur Jat in Manglaur.

"Pant met with an accident in Manglaur in Haridwar district when his car hit a divider at 5.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in nearby Roorkee from where he was referred later to Max Hospital, Dehradun," Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

Dr Sushil Nagar, who treated Pant in emergency, said the cricketer didn't suffer any fracture but there was a ligament injury on his knee which would require further investigations.

Rishabh Pant Accident: BCCI closely monitoring India wicketkeeper's condition, ensures best medical care

"When he was brought to our hospital, he was fully conscious and I spoke to him. He wanted to surprise his mother and was going back home," Dr Nagar told PTI.

"He had two lacerations (blunt trauma) on his head but I didn't put stitches. I have recommended him to Max Hospital where a plastic surgeon might see him.

"However reports of X Rays conducted at our hospital suggest that there are no bone injuries. Yes, there is a ligament tear on his right knee. How serious it is can only be detected after further investigation and detailed MRI done."

Ligament injuries have various grades and it can take 2 to 6 months to regain complete fitness. Dr Nagar said the big bruises on his back, pictures of which have gone viral on social media, are not burn injuries.

"The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire. As he landed on the side of the road on his rear, the skin was peeled off. But those are not burn injuries and not very serious."

Dr Dishant Yagnik, medical superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun said Pant is being evaluated by a team of orthopaedists and plastic surgeons in the emergency ward.

"A detailed bulletin on his condition will be available in around an hour after the evaluation is complete," he said.

"We are all concerned but thankfully he is stable. We at DDCA are keeping a tab and wish him a speedy recovery," DDCA secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh said in a statement.