Cricket
Rishabh Pant shares 'Good Vibes Only' with MS Dhoni -- See pics

By
Rishabh Pant shares Good Vibes Only with MS Dhoni and his pet dog
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Ranchi, Oct 25: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's heir apparent Rishabh Pant took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of images with the veteran cricketer and his dog.

The image is from Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi where Pant visited after Team India defeated South Africa in the third and final Test match on Tuesday (October 22).

"Good Vibes Only 😎🤘🏻 🐕 @msdhoni," tweeted Pant on Friday (October 25).

Earlier, Dhoni visited Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JCSA) International Stadium in Ranchi in his Nissan Jonga on day four of the Test match to meet with his teammates and interact with them.

India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs to clean sweep the three-match series 3-0. The BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared an image of Dhoni interacting with fellow Jharkhand teammate Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem made his debut in this game and made it special by claiming the final two wickets.

As per reports, the selection committee has informed the president that they are 'moving on' from the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman.

While addressing media persons after announcing India's T20I and Test squad for the upcoming Bangladesh series at home, Prasad said, "I made it very clear, post World Cup that we are moving on. We are giving opportunities to youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side. With Rishabh Pant doing so well and Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure, you must be understanding our thought process." Prasad added further, "We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters."

Former captain MS Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is for India. He hasn't made an international appearance ever since playing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

Prasad's comments on Dhoni hints that his return to the national side is bleak.

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
