Rishabh Pant tweets for the first time since car accident; thanks BCCI, government, teammates and supporters

The star cricketer - who has been recovering from injuries in a Mumbai hospital - on Monday (January 16) took to his Twitter handle to thank the good samaritans who rescued him at the site of the car crash.

Rishabh Pant thanks for prayers

"I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," Pant captioned the image in his Twitter post.

In his message on the micro-blogging site, the 25-year-old thanked his supporters for their wishes and also informed that his surgery was successful. Pant also thanked the BCCI and government agencies for their incredible support in his treatment.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JaySha & government authorities for their incredible support," the Delhi cricketer tweeted.

Rishabh Pant thanks teammates

The southpaw went on to thank his fans, doctors and his teammates for their best wishes and encouraging words through the tough times.

He further wrote, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field. #grateful #blessed."

Rishabh Pant car accident

Pant suffered a near-fatal car accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway in the early hours on December 30 when he was travelling to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother. The cricketer - who had returned with Team India from the tour of Bangladesh a few days back - lost control of his car which collided with the divider.

The passersby acted swiftly after the accident and helped the cricketer get out of the car before it caught fire. The entire car was gutted into flames soon after. The images and videos shared on social media showed the cricketer badly bruised and injured before emergency services arrived at the spot.

When will Rishabh Pant return for Team India

Pant is going to be out of action for the most part of 2023 as his wounds and surgeries will take a lot of time to heal. Once he regains his fitness after rehabilitation, the glovesman will undergo a fitness test at the Nation Cricket Academy (NCA).

His IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, has already confirmed that the southpaw will miss IPL 2023 and it is also being claimed that the explosive batter could also miss the ODI World Cup at home, which is scheduled to be held in the month of October-November 2023.