Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs South Africa Legends: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

The Jonty Rhodes-led team is at the third position, with 12 points and three wins, behind India Legends (16) and Sri Lanka (20).

A win here will confirm their place in the last four stages of the tournament. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are already out of the tournament with four points in their kitty. In five matches, they have lost four and the remaining points they have is the result of Australia forfeiting the tournament due to Coronavirus.

Australia pulling out from the tournament has resulted in all the teams getting four points each. For Bangladesh, it will be about salvaging their pride as they haven't fared well in the tournament. Win against South Africa will give them some kind of confidence before they return for the next edition of the tournament. Going by the combination, South Africa will not have it easy against the much improved Asian team.

Despite four defeats, Bangladesh has gone onto becoming one of the most entertaining and improved sides of the tournament. Even though a bit late, they now have got into the groove and know how to perform in a tournament like this.

Come to the next edition, one might witness Bangladesh being one of the challenging sides to beat. Of all, Bangladesh opener Nazimuddin has been a revelation in the tournament for his sheer consistency. However, one area they would be keen to work on is their bowling, which has been expensive throughout.

The South Africans, on the other hand, will not be bogged down after their thumping defeat at the hands of India Legends on Saturday as they did decently well with the bat while chasing a mammoth target of 205.

Even as the top order got a good start, the finish was always tough against a tight India attack. Where they lacked the bite, the other day, was their bowling. Captain Rhodes used as many as seven bowlers to stop India from the rampage.

Pacer bowler Makhaya Ntini will have to take the responsibility to get the top order while spinners Alviro Pietersen and Thandi Tshabalala will have to contain in the middle overs. Expect another mouth-watering encounter, this one.

Match Details:

Date: March 15 (Monday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (Captain), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Alviro Petersen, Lloyd Norris Jones, Loots Bosman, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Justin Kemp, Zander De Bruyn, Andrew Puttick, Morne Van Wyk.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips:

Batsmen: Morne Van Wyk, Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Hannan Sarkar

Bowlers: Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala, Mohammad Rafique, Rajin Saleh

All-rounders: Justin Kemp, Abdur Razzak

Wicketkeeper: Khaled Masud

Captain: Morne Van Wyk

Vice-captain: Andrew Puttick