Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

The tournament - which was postponed last year after four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic - is now being held in the capital city of Chhattisgarh. The newly-built 65,000 capacity Chhattisgarh Cricket Association stadium has also allowed a limited number of the crowd and the fans will get to see an array of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kevin Pietersen, Matthew Hoggard, Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Muttiah Muralitharan, etc. in action on the cricket pitch once again.

Team News

Sri Lanka Legends - who are being led by Tillakaratne Dilshan in the tournament - have won both their games in the tournament this year and would be looking to make it three wins in a row.

In the two games they played this year, Sri Lanka Legends defeated West Indies Legends and South Africa legends and sit at the second spot in the points table with 12 points along with India Legends. They would be looking to continue the winning momentum against the Bangladesh team which has lost both its games so far. The Sri Lankan team comprises some of the biggest match-winners of the limited-overs format.

Debutants Bangladesh Legends, on the other hand, would be hoping to taste their first win in the tournament when they come out into the middle on Wednesday. The team will have to put up a decent show both with the bat as well as with the ball to bring Sri Lanka players under pressure.

Match Details:

Date: March 10 (Wednesday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedara, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Thusara, Russel Arnold, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Upul Tharanga, Dhammika Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Mohmmed Rafique (C), Hannan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Mehrab Hossain, Nafees Iqbal, Nazimuddin, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammad Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Khaled Mahmud, Mamoon Rashid, Khaled Mashud.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Nizamuddin, Khaled Masud

Bowlers: Rangana Herath, Mohammed Rafique, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis

All-rounder: Abdur Razzak

Wicketkeeper: Chamara Kapugedara

Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Vice-captain: Sanath Jayasuriya.