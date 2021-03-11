Road Safety World Series 2021: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends: Preview, Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Team News: West Indies

Having played three matches each, West Indies and Bangladesh have lost all three games. The Windies, however, are slightly placed better than Bangladesh, thanks to the net run rate.

Brian Lara-led Windies last played their game on March 6 against Sri Lanka, which the latter won by five wickets. The Caribbean outfit's batting is much stronger than their bowling which not only lacks accuracy but fitness of bowlers too.

Even though captain Lara scored an unbeaten half-century in the last game, their team will heavily depend on the aggressive Dwayne Smith, who can change the course of the game with his attacking stroke-play.

Smith would be Bangladesh bowler's primary target. As far as their bowling goes, the ultra-fit seamer Tino Best will have to take charge with the new ball and strike early blows to keep Windies in the game.

Team News: Bangladesh

Interestingly, Bangladesh's previous one too was against the Emerald Isle team where they put up a much-improved performance, despite being on the losing side.

Going by the team balance, Mohammed Rafique's Bangladesh looks more balanced and formidable while the West Indies have some serious issues with their bowling.

Bangladesh, like West Indies, have similar issues in their bowling, however, they have some decent spinners at their disposal that can come in handy on slow tracks of Raipur.

Their batting has been really impressive, especially opener Nazimuddin, who has been in top form. His half-century against Sri Lanka will not just boost his own, but also his team's confidence. Bangladesh has enough players who can play cameos when needed in death overs, too.

Match Details:

Date: March 12 (Friday)

Timing: 7:00 PM (IST)

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema.

Live Streaming: VOOT and Jio App.

Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (Captain), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Narsingh Deonarine, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs, William Perkings.

Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Batsmen: Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith, Hannan Sarker, Khaled Masud, William Perkins

Bowlers: Mohammed Rafique, Sulieman Benn, Adam Sanford, Pedro Collins

All-rounder: Tino Best

Wicketkeeper: Ridley Jacobs

Captain: Dwayne Smith

Vice-Captain: Brian Lara