Robin Uthappa to lead Kerala in shorter formats

Uthappa will lead Kerala in the upcoming Vijay Hazare one-dayers and in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s. "Uthappa is an India international and we will like to utilise his experience in the best possible way. We have communicated our decision to coach Dav Whatmore and he has expressed no reservation. We have faith in Robin's leadership skills and that's why we have decided to name him captain for the shorter formats," KCA secretary Sreejith V Nair said.

However, the KCA made it clear that no decision has been taken withregard to captaincy in the Ranji Trophy. Kerala had reached quarterfinals and semifinals of the Ranji Trophy in the last two seasons under the stewardship of Sachin Baby.

"We will evaluate Robin's captaincy once both Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments end. Ranji Trophy is beginning only in December. So we still have time to take a decision on Kerala's Ranji Trophy captain," said Sreejith.

Uthapp had moved out of Karnataka two years ago to Saurashtra but missed the last season due to an injury and for the 2019-20 season he has joined Kerala. Uthappa has represented India in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is. He has played 136 First-Class and 189 List A matches after beginning his career in 2003.