Rohit Sharma birthday: Cricketing fraternity wishes Hitman as he turns 33

By

Mumbai, April 30: India's limited-overs' vice-captain Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday (April 30). The cricketer is celebrating his birthday with his family i.e. wife Ritika and daughter Samaira due to the ongoing novel coronavirus lockdown.

The Mumbaikar will be with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Rohit is hailed as one of the greatest limited-overs players has had a habit of celebrating his birthday with his Mumbai Indians' teammates for this used to be the season of Indian Premier League. But this year it is a low key affair for the cricketer as he's keeping indoors due to the nationwide lockdown.

Happy 33 Rohit Sharma! These numbers will reveal Indian vice-captain is a monster batsman

Rohit made his international debut during the 2007 T20 World Cup and England and showcased his talent in the match against hosts South Africa when he slammed an unbeaten 50. His impressive knock drew the attention of the cricketing world and that extra time he possessed while playing elegant shots.

The stylish right-handed batsman who is known for his lazy elegance had an ordinary few years at the international stage and wasn't able to showcase his talent with the bat as he was batting in the middle-order.

His career took an upward curve after captain MS Dhoni asked him to open the innings during 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, the destructive batsman owns several records in the limited-overs format and established himself as one of the finest white-ball batsmen.

The Hitman, who owns the record of the highest individual score in the ODIs with 264, is the only cricketer in the 50-over format to have slammed three double centuries. He has also slammed four T20I centuries - most by any batsman in the shortest format.

Cricketers took to their social media handles to wish the Mumbaikar on his birthday.

Here's who said what:

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
