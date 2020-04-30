Rohit Sharma birthday: Cricketing fraternity wishes Hitman as he turns 33

The Mumbaikar will be with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Rohit is hailed as one of the greatest limited-overs players has had a habit of celebrating his birthday with his Mumbai Indians' teammates for this used to be the season of Indian Premier League. But this year it is a low key affair for the cricketer as he's keeping indoors due to the nationwide lockdown.

Happy 33 Rohit Sharma! These numbers will reveal Indian vice-captain is a monster batsman

Rohit made his international debut during the 2007 T20 World Cup and England and showcased his talent in the match against hosts South Africa when he slammed an unbeaten 50. His impressive knock drew the attention of the cricketing world and that extra time he possessed while playing elegant shots.

The stylish right-handed batsman who is known for his lazy elegance had an ordinary few years at the international stage and wasn't able to showcase his talent with the bat as he was batting in the middle-order.

His career took an upward curve after captain MS Dhoni asked him to open the innings during 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, the destructive batsman owns several records in the limited-overs format and established himself as one of the finest white-ball batsmen.

The Hitman, who owns the record of the highest individual score in the ODIs with 264, is the only cricketer in the 50-over format to have slammed three double centuries. He has also slammed four T20I centuries - most by any batsman in the shortest format.

👕 364 international appearances

🏏 14,029 runs

🙌 39 centuries



Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Happy Birthday, Hitman 🎂🍰



On @ImRo45's special day, here is a recap of The Hitman show in whites. This one was in one of his favourite hunting grounds - Kolkata 💪💪#HappyBirthdayRohit — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2020

🎂 The Ro 4️⃣5️⃣ birthday thread! 🎂



Use #HitmanDay in your birthday wishes and we'll feature the top 45 tweets in this thread 💙

#HappybirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/EjznU2SahB — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 30, 2020

It is a time of darkness @ImRo45 but when the world is back, spread some joy with your touch and style. Hope you have a lovely year. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

Throwback to this special moment with @ImRo45 as he guided me to my first test hundred. Happy Birthday, Rohit!



Can't wait to recreate this!#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/OP961EtkKh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 30, 2020

Wish u a very happy birthday @ImRo45

Have a bleesed one! Stay safe and keeping rocking 🤘#HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/62GwjfOJLi — Karn Sharma (@sharmakarn03) April 30, 2020

Many happy returns of the day sham! Keep shining. God bless #happybirthday @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/g79WM41lEg — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 30, 2020

I remember a slow turning track at the Eden Gardens in May 2012, with KKR having Narine, Shakib & Bhatia. Gibbs scored 66 for MI, striking at just 113. At the other end, Rohit got 109 in 60.

The KKR coaches shook their head in disbelief!

Happy birthday @ImRo45, absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/cVE3vcgiZ2 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2020

Happy birthday @ImRo45. To watch you bat is to watch poetry in motion. You are an artist in a cricketers body. Lots of good wishes and blessings on your birthday. #RohitSharma #Hitman pic.twitter.com/hXGFyzz9B1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 30, 2020

Happy Birthday, Sharmaaaa! Have a great year ahead. Here's wishing you and your family health and happiness 🤗- God Bless @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay #HappyBirthdayHitman pic.twitter.com/lNlGfYN9aa — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020