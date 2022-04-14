Rohit Sharma completes 10000 T20 Runs, becomes second Indian after Virat Kohli to enter elite club

The Mumbai Indians' skipper became the second Indian after Virat Kohli to achieve the milestone in his 375th T20 match. The right-handed batter is only the seventh batsman to enter the elite club.

Apart from Rohit, Chris Gayle (14562 runs), Shoaib Malik (11698 runs), Kieron Pollard (11474 runs), Aaron Finch (10499 runs), Virat Kohli (10379 runs), David Warner (10373 runs) have also scaled Mount 10K.

Meanwhile, Rohit's IPL side Mumbai Indians suffered a 12-run defeat against Punjab Kings and the five-time champions were subjected to their fifth consecutive loss of the season.

While chasing a target of 199, Mumbai could only score 186 for 9. Rohit was at pains to point out one particular issue that plagued his beleaguered team. The MI skipper felt that Punjab Kings was one match where the batting looked like clicking only to fall short by 12 runs.

"We're trying to play with a different thought process, but it's not working out well. But I don't want to take the credit out of the guys who played well and Punjab did so today," MI skipper said after the match.

"We aren't playing good cricket, we need to understand some situations and execute according to it," he added. He didn't find any negatives in his team, at least not in this game.

"It's hardly anything to find out (any negatives), thought we played well, came pretty close to closing the game, a couple of run-outs didn't help our cause. At one time, we were cruising along but didn't hold our nerves, credit to PBKS for bowling well in the second half.

"They got off to a flier, put our bowlers under pressure, but the pitch was good to bat on and I thought 198 was chaseable. As I said earlier, we need to go back to the drawing-room and come back better prepared," Rohit added.