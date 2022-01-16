Rohit Sharma shocked over Virat Kohli's decision, congratulates him on a successful stint as India captain

Rohit on Sunday (January 16) joined his fellow Indian teammates to react as the 33-year-old dropped a major bombshell on Saturday (January 15) and congratulated him on a successful journey as India captain.

The Mumbaikar took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. All the best for the future." Rohit is currently out of the squad with a hamstring injury, which he had picked ahead of the departure to South Africa.

Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin summarised Kohli's stint as India captain and wrote, "Your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set."

The 33-year-old leaves as the most successful India captain in Test cricket with 40 wins from 68 matches with the highlight being the wins in Australia and England last year.

It was under Kohli that team India become a force to reckon with in all conditions and won overseas. "Cricket captains will always be spoken about with respect to their records and the kind of triumphs they managed, but your legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks you have set. There will be people who will talk about wins in Australia, England, SL etc," Ashwin tweeted.

"Wins are just a result and the seeds are always sown well before the harvest! The seeds you managed to sow is the kind of standard you set for yourself and hence set the expectations straight with the rest of us.

"Well done @imVkohli on the headache you have left behind for your successor and that's my biggest takeaway from your stint as captain. We must leave a place at such an altitude that the future can only take it higher from there on," Ashwin added further.