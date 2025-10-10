IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online?

Cricket 'Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir urged me.....': R Ashwin reveals on controversial Test Retirement By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:01 [IST]

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has cleared the air on the speculation surrounding his retirement from international cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin retired from Test cricket suddenly during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, citing personal reasons such as frustration over being benched on overseas tours and a desire to spend more time with family. Contrary to rumors, Ashwin insisted his retirement was a personal choice, not forced by management. His father claimed humiliation due to exclusion was a factor, but Ashwin clarified key figures urged him to reconsider. He ended as India's second-highest Test wicket-taker with 537 wickets.

Addressing the matter on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that neither Rohit Sharma nor Gautam Gambhir, who were leading the team as captain and head coach respectively, had any role in influencing his choice to step away from the game.

Ashwin, who announced his retirement midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, clarified that there was no external pressure on him. He reiterated that while some people advised him against retiring, the final call was his alone.

"No one told me that I should go, no one told me that there is no place for me in the team. Actually, before I took the decision, 2-3 people told me not to take it, but I took my decision. In fact, they wanted me to play more," Ashwin explained.

He further revealed that both Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir had urged him to reconsider before making a final decision.

"Rohit Sharma also told me to think about it, Gauti bhai also told me to think again. But I didn't talk much about it with Ajit Agarkar (India's chief selector)," he added.

Ashwin's retirement marked a significant moment for Indian cricket, followed closely by Virat Kohli's exit from Test cricket, which came just days after Rohit Sharma's own decision to step down. The leadership baton then passed to Shubman Gill, who has since led the Test side with promise.

Under Gill's captaincy, India managed a 2-2 draw against England in their away series. Currently, India are hosting the West Indies in a two-match Test series, and Shubman Gill's men won the first Test by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad.