Tujhe sharam nahi aati: Rohit Sharma mocks Yuzvendra Chahal for making his father dance in a Tik Tok video

The Haryana spinner has shared a couple of funny videos with his father. He recently uploaded a funny video in which he could be seen dancing with his father.

Rohit, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, mocked Chahal, who was also a MI player in the past, for making his father dance.

Taking a dig at the wrist-spinner, Rohit said, "Chahal tu apne pitaji ko nacha rha hai. Tujhe sharam aa rha hai ki nahi?(You are making your father dance. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)."

Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner trolled Rohit's franchise Mumbai Indians on Twitter and claimed that MI is missing him.

Rohit, in the chat with Bumrah, said Chahal should stay at RCB as Mumbai Indians were winning without him in the squad. Chahal had spent three seasons with Mumbai Indians before joining RCB in 2014.

"If we were not able to win, then we would have missed him, we are winning. Why would we miss him? Chahal, you stay in Bangalore. Good for you," Rohit told Chahal.

In a recent Insta Live chat, Rohit revealed that Bumrah's bowling action is the one cricketing action his one-year-old daughter Samairah has picked up.

"The very first cricketing action she has picked up is your bowling," the MI skipper said to Bumrah. "She's chosen well. She's picked a good bowler," Bumrah cheekily replied.