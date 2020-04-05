Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tujhe sharam nahi aati: Rohit Sharma mocks Yuzvendra Chahal for making his father dance in a Tik Tok video

By
Tujhe sharam nahi aati: Rohit Sharma mocks Yuzvendra Chahal for making his father dance in a Tik Tok video

New Delhi, April 5: With all cricketing action suspended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Indian cricketers are trying their hands at various things to keep themselves occupied. While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah are busy doing Live chats with fellow cricketers, India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is spending the time by uploading videos on Tik Tok.

The Haryana spinner has shared a couple of funny videos with his father. He recently uploaded a funny video in which he could be seen dancing with his father.

Rohit, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, mocked Chahal, who was also a MI player in the past, for making his father dance.

Taking a dig at the wrist-spinner, Rohit said, "Chahal tu apne pitaji ko nacha rha hai. Tujhe sharam aa rha hai ki nahi?(You are making your father dance. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)."

Recently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner trolled Rohit's franchise Mumbai Indians on Twitter and claimed that MI is missing him.

Rohit, in the chat with Bumrah, said Chahal should stay at RCB as Mumbai Indians were winning without him in the squad. Chahal had spent three seasons with Mumbai Indians before joining RCB in 2014.

"If we were not able to win, then we would have missed him, we are winning. Why would we miss him? Chahal, you stay in Bangalore. Good for you," Rohit told Chahal.

In a recent Insta Live chat, Rohit revealed that Bumrah's bowling action is the one cricketing action his one-year-old daughter Samairah has picked up.

"The very first cricketing action she has picked up is your bowling," the MI skipper said to Bumrah. "She's chosen well. She's picked a good bowler," Bumrah cheekily replied.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue