Rohit Sharma removes 'India Cricketer' from his social media bio after not being picked for Australia tour

The BCCI did not throw much light on Rohit's fitness and just stated that it is monitoring his progress while announcing the three teams for the Australia tour on Monday (October 26).

Rohit Sharma's absence in India squad sparks debate; MI captain may play in IPL on Nov 3, in Australia too

However, what raised several eyebrows after Rohit was seen practising at the Mumbai Indians' nets within hours of being left out of the India squad. The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27. Opener Mayank Agarwal, who too has missed out on the last two games for KXIP due to injury, was named in the Indian contingent for the tour.

The development sparked a furore over social media as many questioned BCCI for this confusion. Even former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for more transparency on the status.

"The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don't want to give their hand away. They don't want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage. "But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players," Gavaskar said. Rohit may not be in the India squad but there is a possibility that he will return to lead Mumbai Indians later in the IPL.

Many called the move as unjust from the selectors. Later, Rohit removed 'India Cricketer' from his Twitter bio which further fanned the rumours that all is not well in the Indian Cricket Team.

#Hitman

What eas happening around the team

So its seems a wrong sign 💔 pic.twitter.com/uNjC8rqvhv — Benadict (@benadict1131997) October 27, 2020

The rivalry and dispute between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is increasing.



😡😠#IPL2020 #Hitman pic.twitter.com/N8FhbEVVj3 — Rithvik Shetty (@Shetty10Rithvik) October 27, 2020

What kind of injury is this #BCCI where injured is padded up and doing usual practice. For a series that is 1 month hence, you have dropped #Hitman from team. Indeed #BCCIpolitics . What's going on #Virat #IPL2020 https://t.co/KY2VDLB2ot — सिद्धार्थ बगड़िया (@imsidbagaria) October 27, 2020