Rohit Sharma stresses on the need for India bowlers to do better in death overs

Blistering knocks by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and a late cameo of 25 not out off 16 balls by Hardik Pandya took India to a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final game to seal the three-match T20I series 2-1 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

“(Areas of improvement), there are a lot of areas, particularly, our death bowling coming to the party. Those two (Harshal and Bumrah) who came in are coming after a long time. Knowing their (Australia's) middle and lower order is tough to bowl at.

We don't really want to look into that. They are coming after a break, they will take time. Hopefully, they can get back in the groove,” said Rohit Sharma said in a post-match presentation.

“It (Hyderabad) is a special place. We have had a lot of memories with the India team and with Deccan Chargers. It was a great occasion. We wanted to put up a show, and we did that well.

“The biggest positive was different individuals stepping up with the ball and bat. When you are sitting back and watching all of that happening, you feel nice as management,” he added.

“Sometimes you can error in doing a lot of things. This is T20 cricket, and the margins of error are very small. I thought we took our chances, we were brave. Sometimes it didn't come off, but that is a learning we will take,” Rohit added.

Suryakumar smashed 69 off 66 balls while Kohli scored 63 off 48 balls to guide Men in Blue to a thrilling run chase victory.

Talking about the match, Cameron Green smashed 52 off 21 and a late blitz of 54 runs by Tim David guided Australia to post a competitive total of 186/7.

Chasing a target of 187, At one point, India was in trouble at 30 for 2, but the partnership of Kohli and Suryakumar scored 104 runs for the third wicket to keep the team in the game.

After Suryakumar was dismissed, Kohli took the initiative. India needed 32 runs in 18 balls and Pandya and Kohli's duo smashed Cummins for 11 runs in the 18th over.

In the second last over Pandya showed his great skills he slammed a six on the very first delivery of Hazlewood's spell.

With 11 runs left to win in the last over, Kohli sent the very first delivery of Sams for a six but was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 63 runs in 48 balls.

With 5 runs left to win in 4 balls, Dinesh Karthik came out to bat. Sams delivered a wide yorker but Hardik cleverly opened the face of the bat and sliced this fine with one hand to get it to the boundary.

With a clever boundary, Hardik guided his team home to clinch the three-match T20I series against Australia.