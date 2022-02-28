Rohit Sharma T20 Captaincy Record and Stats: Rohit becomes joint-most Successful Captain in T20Is

The Rohit Sharma-led side cantered to victory with 19 balls to spare thereby sealing their 12th straight T20I win - a feat achieved only by Afghanistan among full-member sides.

With this win, Rohit Sharma has won the 24th T20I as captain in 28 games and his win percentage record is a healthy 85.71 per cent.

Rohit started as a regular India captain in the limited-overs format in November last year. It was the home T20I series against New Zealand which Team India won 3-0.

Later in 2022, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India defeated the West Indies 3-0 in ODIs.

The Men In Blue then went on registering a 3-nil victory over West Indies in the subsequent T20I series.

The Indian cricket team has now won the T20I series 3-0 against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma has now led Indian Cricket Team to 17 wins in 18 games at home venues in the T20I. He's surpassed some of the greatest white-ball captains like England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Amongst Indian skippers, the Mumbaikar has recorded four more wins than his predecessor Virat Kohli and six more than MS Dhoni, at home. Rohit made his T20I debut under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Rohit on Sunday (February 27) became the player with the most T20I international appearances. The right-handed batsman has played 125 T20Is.

He has lost just the T20I series as a captain and that came against New Zealand in 2019.

As a captain, Rohit has scored 7 fifties and 2 centuries in 19 T20Is. In total, Rohit has made 712 runs as captain in 19 T20Is.

Till date, Rohit has captained 153 matches in T20s (T20Is and IPL), winning 96 and losing 57 of them.