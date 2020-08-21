Rohit Sharma, 4 others chosen for Khel Ratna; Ishant Sharma, Deepti Sharma among 27 others to get Arjuna Award

India's opener and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, star female wrestler Vinesh Phogat, para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal and female table tennis sensation Manika Batra will be conferred the prestigious award this year.

Meanwhile, cricketers Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma, athlete Dutee Chand, shooter Manu Bhaker are among 27 sportspersons who will be conferred with Arjuna Award.

Vinesh is an Asian Games gold medal winner wrestler, while Thangavelu is a Paralympic gold medalist in Rio. Rani Rampal has been one of the best female hockey players in the world and leading the India national women's hockey team from the front.

While paddler Manika Batra has been making the upward curve in the sport as has become an inspiration for several young girls who aspire to be a table tennis player. She had a remarkable 2018 wherein she won the Commonwealth Games gold medal and Asian Games bronze in women's singles.

Rohit (33) is set to become only the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to be conferred with Khel Ratna Award. Virat Kohli was the last cricketer to have won the award along with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu back in 2018.

The Mumbaikar had a phenomenal 2019 and has been rewarded for his performances across the formats. He created history by slamming 5 centuries during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and even shined as an opener in Test cricket in the series against South Africa where he slammed a couple of centuries and a double century.

The awards will be conferred on August 29, which is the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. That day is also celebrated as National Sports Day.