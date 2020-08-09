Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag troll Yuzvendra Chahal as he announces his engagement

Dhanashree is a doctor by profession and does choreography too. She is also active on YouTube channels as per her profession. Chahal has appeared on a few Zoom workshops with Dhanashree earlier during the lockdown.

Cricketers and fans started congratulating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner after he made the announcement of his engagement.

Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to his lady love Dhanashree Verma, wishes pour in

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and his India teammate Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag took to their respective Twitter handle to greet Chahal and even pulled his legs in a funny way.

While Rohit posted a funny image, Sehwag went a step further and said the India cricketer got inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn a disaster into an opportunity.

Bhai congrats on your engagement. Best wishes @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/HWwx6glcGB — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 8, 2020

Chahal's engagement is another high profile news surrounding an Indian cricketer as all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasha Stankovic became parents to a baby boy a few days back.

He will soon be travelling to UAE for the IPL 2020 which is scheduled to be held between September 19 and November 10. The IPL 2020 was scheduled to be held in India in May but had to be postponed due to the on-going Covid 19 crisis.

The teams will travel to UAE on August 27 and will be quarantined in that country before the IPL 2020. The BCCI had made extensive arrangements including a bio-secure atmosphere for the safety of the players, officials, broadcast crew and other people associated with the league. It has been reported that the BCCI and the Tata Medical Services will soon arrive at an agreement for the creation of the bio-secure bubble.