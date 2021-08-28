Root 'couldn't be more proud' to become England's most successful Test captain

India vs England 3rd Test 2021: Man of the match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights of Leeds Match

The magnificent Ollie Robinson took 5-65 as England claimed eight wickets in a dramatic morning session on day four, bowling India out for 278 to win by an innings and 76 runs.

That resounding victory squared the series at 1-1 with two matches to play and took Root's tally of Test wins as skipper to 27, moving the in-form captain beyond Michael Vaughan's total.

Root, who made a sixth Test hundred this year in the first innings in Leeds and a third of this series, thanked the team-mates and coaches who have enabled him to set the record.

"As I mentioned before the game, I'm living my boyhood dream captaining England," said Root.

"I couldn't be more proud to have gone past Michael but you don't do that on your own as a captain, it's down to the group of players and the coaching staff as well.

"You're the one making the decisions but they are the ones going out, time and time again putting in performances. I'm really proud of the way they have done that this week.

"I'm sat here now at 1-1 with a big, smiley dressing-room and two big games ahead of us."

Root hails 'GOAT of Tests' Anderson after emphatic Headingley triumph

Root is only five Tests away from surpassing Alastair Cook's record of the longest-serving England captain, with the former opener having taken charge 59 times.

The 30-year-old says he has not given any thought over how long he will stay in the role.

"It's been a very challenging period throughout my tenure as captain, there has been a lot to contend with, a lot around the games, and not necessarily all the full focus has been on the field," said Root.

"But that's part and parcel of the job. I haven't put a time limit on it. As long as I am enjoying it, as long as we feel like we are moving in the right direction and that I am the right man for it in my own mind, I am more than happy to keep doing it."

Virat Kohli made 55 and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to add to his overnight total of 91 as India were blown away on the penultimate day, Craig Overton finishing with 3-47, with James Anderson and Moeen Ali taking a wicket apiece.