Cricket

Taylor becomes New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs

By Opta
Ross Taylor became New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs

Auckland, February 20: Ross Taylor became New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in one-day internationals during Wednesday's encounter against Bangladesh.

Taylor, 34, went past 8,000 ODI runs and then eclipsed Stephen Fleming's record of 8,007 for the Black Caps.

The right-hander needed 51 in the third ODI in Dunedin to get past Fleming and he reached the milestone by whipping Mehidy Hasan to fine leg for a single.

In his 218th ODI, Taylor fell for 69, moving onto 8,026 runs in the format at an average of 48.34.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6:31 [IST]
