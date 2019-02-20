Taylor becomes New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs

Taylor, 34, went past 8,000 ODI runs and then eclipsed Stephen Fleming's record of 8,007 for the Black Caps.

The right-hander needed 51 in the third ODI in Dunedin to get past Fleming and he reached the milestone by whipping Mehidy Hasan to fine leg for a single.

In his 218th ODI, Taylor fell for 69, moving onto 8,026 runs in the format at an average of 48.34.