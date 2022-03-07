Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

The RCB are placed in Group B alongside Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

They will be eager to bag their maiden IPL title and the RCB will also have a new captain. Virat Kohli had stepped away from captaincy post the IPL 2021.

The Royal Challengers have multiple options on that count like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik and at this point Maxwell is tipped to take up the role but the franchise has not really opened up yet on that.

So, here are details of RCB’s IPL 2022 schedule, timing and venues.

1. RCB Schedule, Venues, Timing

March 27 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

March 30 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 5 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 9 – RCB vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 12 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 16 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 19 – RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 23 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 26 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 30 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 4 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 8 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 13 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 19 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm).

2 RCB Squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.