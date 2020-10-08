SA pacer Vernon Philander's younger brother Tyrone shot dead in Cape Town

Tyrone breathed his last in a local hospital, a few hours later, said the Cape Town police.

The Philander family issued a statement thanking everyone who offered condolences and also sought privacy in this moment of extreme grief and said the police has been investigating the case.

"Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today. I would like to ask that the family's privacy be respected during this difficult time," the statement released by his family said.

"The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace. Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace."

Vernon too took to Twitter to confirm the news and thanking people for the support.

"I would like to confirm the following and wish that our family's wish to allow us to mourn be respected. Thank you all for the love and support," he wrote on his Twitter handle.