Cricket South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs BAN Women Match 14 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

SA Women vs IND Women LIVE Streaming: South Africa are set to face Bangladesh in Match 14 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, scheduled for Monday (October 13) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Having won two of their three games so far, South Africa currently occupy the fourth position on the points table. Their campaign began with a disappointing 10-wicket loss to England, but they bounced back strongly with consecutive wins over New Zealand and co-hosts India.

In their last outing, South Africa edged past India by three wickets in a thrilling chase. After being reduced to 81/5 in pursuit of 252, captain Laura Wolvaardt (70) and Nadine de Klerk (an unbeaten 84) staged a remarkable recovery to secure victory. With back-to-back wins under their belt, the Proteas will aim to continue their winning streak and further boost their net run rate. Given their dominant record-18 wins in 21 ODIs against Bangladesh-they head into this fixture as clear favourites.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will be eager to regroup after a crushing 100-run defeat to New Zealand. Their campaign began on a positive note with a win over Pakistan, followed by a spirited fight against England despite falling short. However, their latest performance against the White Ferns exposed familiar batting woes. While the bowlers managed to limit New Zealand to 227, the batting lineup once again faltered under pressure.

Heading into the clash against South Africa, Bangladesh will be desperate for their batters to step up and convert starts into meaningful contributions. A victory over a top side like South Africa would not only lift their confidence but also mark one of the biggest wins in their World Cup history.

South Africa vs Bangladesh H2H Record

Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women have faced each other 21 times in One-Day Internationals. Out of these encounters, Bangladesh have won 3 matches, while South Africa have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. In their most recent meeting, played in Benoni in 2023, South Africa registered a dominant 216-run win.

SA-W vs BAN-W Team News

South Africa are expected to field an unchanged lineup unless any late injuries occur. Bangladesh, on the other hand, might consider tweaking their combination to strengthen their batting department, which has been their main area of concern.

SA-W vs BAN-W Predicted Playing 11

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Sumaiya Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

South Africa vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch SA vs BAN Women's World Cup 2025 Match 14?

India

The South Africa vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Monday (October 13).

USA

The SA vs BAN Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Monday (October 13) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for South Africa vs Bangladesh match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Monday (October 13).

Australia

Prime Video will show South Africa vs Bangladesh live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Monday (October 13).