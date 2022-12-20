SA20 2023: Cricket South Africa announces Prize Money Pool of Rs 33.5 crore for flagship tournament

With its inaugural season, SA20 is set to break barriers in every aspect of South African cricket with a record amount of prize money on offer in the competition this summer.

Prize Money Pool for SA20

The total prize is R70 million i.e. INR 33.5 CR approx. It is the biggest prize pool in the history of South African franchise cricket. With this prize pool, the board is trying to underline the league's long-term commitment to investing in South African cricket and its players.

SA20 is set to be an action-packed tournament that fuses sport and entertainment on a scale yet to be seen in a South African sporting landscape. It is set to attract not only cricket fanatics but also a broader spectrum of South Africa's diverse society.

Former South Africa cricketer and Betway SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, "We have worked hard to offer a rewarding and unprecedented incentive in the first season of Betway SA20. This is a first for South African cricket, we have never had this type of competitive incentive in our domestic cricket and it is a further indication of SA20's ambitions to positively impact South African cricket ."

IPL-backed franchises look to set a new benchmark

Six teams, all backed by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, have collated world-class players and distinguished coaches and are set to go head-to-head from 10 January at Newlands in Cape Town until the inaugural final on February 11 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals are headlined to play the tournament's opening match which will feature Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan, England's T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, Proteas fast bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada and David Miller who lit up the stadiums in the IPL 2022.

How to buy tickets for SA20?

Tickets for the Final and Semi-Finals are selling fast. The tickets for all 33 matches are available at the six stadiums and online through the Ticketpros website.

All ticket specials are subject to availability at all six stadiums. The tickets are available at www.ticketpros.co.za and at all ticket offices at the stadiums.