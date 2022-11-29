SA20 League: Quinton de Kock appointed captain of Durban Supergiants

De Kock, 29, is a noteworthy player in the South Africa setup. In T20 cricket, his aggression at the top of the order makes him a sought-after asset across the T20 leagues in the world.

Along with his 8497 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 138, de Kock has also captained the national team. Additionally, the left-handed South African also offers the wicketkeeper option to the teams he plays in.

He has captained the Proteas in four Tests, eight One-Day Internationals, and eleven Twenty20 Internationals. De Kock is also on the roster of the Lucknow Super Giants, an IPL side owned by the same group as this Durban team.

De Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket in December 2021, citing the hardship of competing in all three formats.

De Kock had a fantastic IPL season in 2022, scoring 508 runs at a strike rate of almost 150, and followed it up with a solid Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) season, scoring 221 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130.

However, his performance in the Hundred in England dropped, and his most recent assignment the men's T20 World Cup did not go as planned. De Kock failed to fire in all matches except one as the South Africans could not even reach the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

South Africa were eliminated from the tournament after losing to the Netherlands in the group stage. While the Test players prepare for a tour of Australia in December, de Kock will be free to plan his SA20 campaign.

In Durban, he will be assisted by Keshav Maharaj, Jason Holder, and head coach Lance Klusener in leading the squad ahead.

Their season kicks off on January 11 with a game against de Kock's hometown team, the Johannesburg Super Kings.