Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

What a way to make a comeback - Tendulkar lauds Smith on Test return

By
Australias Steve Smith scored twin centuries on his return to Test arena
Australia's Steve Smith scored twin centuries on his return to Test arena

Bengaluru, August 6: Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday (August 5) heaped special praise on Australia match-winning hero Steve Smith for making a remarkable comeback into the longest fromat of the game.

Thanks to Smith's twin centuries and Nathan Lyon's bowling effort, Australia registered a 251 runs against England at Birmingham in the first Ashes Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Well played Smith. What a way to make a comeback to Test cricket. Terrific bowling by @NathLyon421. Congratulations to Australia for winning the first Test match," Tendulkar tweeted after the match.

Smith made 144 runs in the first innings to help Australia from 122-8 to 284. It was his first outing in the red ball game for Australia after he served a year-long ban for the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The New South Wales batsman carried on his form Australia's second innings, in which he scored another century, 142, to become only the fifth Australian to make tons in both innings of an Ashes Test.

More STEVEN SMITH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue