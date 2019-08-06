What a way to make a comeback - Tendulkar lauds Smith on Test return

Thanks to Smith's twin centuries and Nathan Lyon's bowling effort, Australia registered a 251 runs against England at Birmingham in the first Ashes Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Well played Smith. What a way to make a comeback to Test cricket. Terrific bowling by @NathLyon421. Congratulations to Australia for winning the first Test match," Tendulkar tweeted after the match.

Smith made 144 runs in the first innings to help Australia from 122-8 to 284. It was his first outing in the red ball game for Australia after he served a year-long ban for the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The New South Wales batsman carried on his form Australia's second innings, in which he scored another century, 142, to become only the fifth Australian to make tons in both innings of an Ashes Test.