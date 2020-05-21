Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli, who is a better white-ball batsman? Gautam Gambhir has this to say

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has also shared his thoughts on the debate about who is a better white-ball player. The left-handed batsman chose Tendulkar by taking various factors into the account.

Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, said: "Sachin Tendulkar, because probably with one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, not five fielders outside, it will be Sachin Tendulkar for me.

"It's difficult because Virat Kohli has done phenomenally well but I think the rules have changed as well, which has helped a lot of new batters. The new generation, with 2 new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, probably that makes batting much easier. Look at how Sachin Tendulkar has played, different rules, that time 230 to 240, was a winning total. Probably I'll go with Sachin Tendulkar if we see the longevity and flow of the one-day cricket format."

There is no denying that the changed rules have favoured the batsmen greatly and it makes run-scoring easy and that Tendulkar would have certainly dominated the bowlers under these rules. The Mumbaikar's career spanned 24 years and the Master Blaster established himself as one of the greatest of all time cricketer.

But Kohli, who has played 86 Tests and 248 ODIs so far, has also proven himself as an undisputed king of limited-overs format. The Delhi cricketer emerged as a modern-day legend and surpassed Tendulkar's record of being the fastest to score 10,000 runs in ODIs. The right-handed dasher took just 205 innings to scale 'Mount 10K' while Tendulkar had batted for 259 innings to reach the milestone in white-ball cricket.

Kohli has 43 ODI centuries and needs seven more ton to surpass the Mumbaikar's another massive record in the limited-overs format. When it comes to run chases, Kohli has left Tendulkar behind by a distance.