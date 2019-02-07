Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar praises promising young talents Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill

By
Sachin Tendulkar praises Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill for having a lot of potential

New Delhi, Feb 7: Former India captain and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised the upcoming generation of batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill for having a lot of potentials.

The Master Blaster, who started his cricketing career at a tender age of 16, has suggested the 19-year-old cricketers, both of whom are taking nascent steps on international stage, to enjoy their cricket.

In an interview with Timesofindia.com, Tendulkar said, "I've spoken about Prithvi earlier as well, having watched him bat in the nets as a little boy, all of 8-9 years of age, he had something special even back then. I knew instantly that he would play for India."

"Shubman also played a crucial role in last year's U-19 World Cup and has had a good domestic season, so both of them (Prthivi and Shubman) have a lot of potentials. Having said that, these boys have just started playing for India and they should enjoy their cricket," Tendulkar, who has slammed 100 international centuries, added.

Both Shaw and Gill - who won the ICC U-19 World Cup last year - are the youngest members of the Indian cricket team. Shaw made his Test debut, earlier last year, against West Indies and slammed a sensational ton. While Gill was handed his debut cap during India's ODI series against New Zealand.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 19:51 [IST]
