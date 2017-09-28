Sachin Tendulkar's invaluable advice helped me slam ton in Duleep Trophy final: Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai, Sep 28: Prithvi Shaw is already a popular name in Indian cricket. The 17-year old batsman from Mumbai stole the limelight by scoring 546 runs in the Haris Shield school cricket championship.

Then playing in his maiden Ranji Trophy, Prithvi struck a century and last week he again set a new record by scoring his maiden century in the Duleep Trophy final.

The youngster has earned an achievement in the Duleep Trophy, as he became second youngest, after Sachin, to score a century in the premier domestic tournament.

Prithvi, when contacted after his splendid 154, told MyKhel over phone from Lucknow, “This is just the beginning. I have to go a long way to go. I thank Sachin Tendulkar Sir for his priceless advice in the beginning of this month at Mumbai Cricket Association indoor stadium during the preparatory camp of Under-19 Mumbai boys.”

Prithvi’s father Pankaj told from Mumbai, “Sachin sir advised Prithvi not to hurry in the beginning of the innings. Rather he asked my son to settle down first and try to play within 'V’ during the time he would settle before showing aggression.”

Prithvi who also had an impressive show with Under-19 Indian team in England, had been advised almost the same words by Under-19 Indian team’s coach Rahul Dravid.

Prithvi added, “I am indebted to both, Rahul and Sachin sir. But Sachin sir gave me some precise tips on my shot selection in the beginning of my innings. This has helped me very much while playing in the Duleep Trophy.”

The batsman who struck 154 in Duleep Trophy final also did not forget to reveal that his most memorable incident was to hit four boundaries in a row in an over against Ishant Sharma.

Pankaj Shaw had a garments factory in Virar. He had stopped his business only for his son. Pankaj said, “We used to live in Virar, around 70 kilometers from Mumbai. Prithvi had to travel that distance every day. I could not accompany him due to my business engagements. So I thought to stop my business. In 2009, we shifted to Santa Cruise and then it became quite easy for us to travel to BKC stadium.”