Sachin Tendulkar to debut as on-air expert during World Cup opener

The Master Blaster will take his place in the commentary box for the tournament opener between hosts England and South Africa.

Tendulkar joins an illustrious panel of experts in the pre-show on Star Sports. He will have his own segment 'Sachin Opens Again'.

The 46-year-old, who has represented India in six World Cups, holds the record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup, scoring 673 in 2003.

India opens its campaign on June 5 against South Africa.

