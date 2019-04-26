Billings out of England's limited-overs squads

London, April 26: England have confirmed that Sam Billings will not take part in upcoming limited-overs matches against Ireland and Pakistan due to his shoulder injury.
The Kent star dislocated his left shoulder against Glamorgan on Thursday and England have called up Ben Foakes in his place.
Billings was not included in the 15-man group for the Cricket World Cup, but he was set to face Ireland and Pakistan, while the 27-year-old was seen as a likely reserve for the tournament on home soil.
England's World Cup preparations will ramp up in the coming week, with the team travelling to Ireland on Wednesday ahead of a one-day international.
Wishing you a speedy recovery @sambillings— England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 26, 2019
