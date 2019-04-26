Billings out of England's limited-overs squads

The Kent star dislocated his left shoulder against Glamorgan on Thursday and England have called up Ben Foakes in his place.

Billings was not included in the 15-man group for the Cricket World Cup, but he was set to face Ireland and Pakistan, while the 27-year-old was seen as a likely reserve for the tournament on home soil.

England's World Cup preparations will ramp up in the coming week, with the team travelling to Ireland on Wednesday ahead of a one-day international.

