Sanath Jayasuriya charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

ALSO READ: SHAW, PANT, UMESH SURGE IN ICC RANKING

1. Article 2.4.6 - Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.

2. Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC release said Jayasuriya has 14 days from October 15, 2018 to respond to the charges made against him.