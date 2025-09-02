Sports Bulletin For 2nd September: From Mitchell Starc Retiring From T20Is To Pat Cummins Getting Ruled Out Of India Series

Sanju Samson bids adieu to KCL, will fly to Dubai for Asia Cup on Wednesday

Sanju Samson, the star Indian wicket-keeper batsman, is set to bid adiue to the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 and will not play any more matches in the tournament as he is set to join the India national squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Samson is scheduled to travel from Trivandrum on September 3 and will join the team camp as players assemble in Dubai on September 4.

Sanju Samson KCL 2025 Stats

Samson has been one of the standout performers in the KCL 2025 edition, dazzling fans with his explosive batting. The right-hander accumulated a strong total of 368 runs in the tournament, hitting 30 sixes, a testament to his power-hitting ability. Notably, he scored a blazing century of 121 runs off just 51 balls, which included 14 fours and 7 sixes, thrilling the crowd with his aggressive and stylish stroke play.

Apart from that, Samson also notched up three half-centuries in the competition as his team Kochi Blue Tigers have already advanced to the semifinals as the top-placed team. On Tuesday (September 2), Kochi secured their seventh victory of the group stages as they beat Calicut Globstars, as they are being led by Saly Samson, elder brother of Sanju.

Sanju Samson eyes big in Asia Cup 2025

Speaking of Sanju, his blistering form in the KCL has set the perfect tone ahead of the Asia Cup, showcasing why he remains an integral part of the Indian team's white ball setup. With his experience, skill, and recent performances, Samson is expected to be a key player for India in the high-stakes continental tournament.

The Kerala star has played in the KCL for the first time this season, after missing out on the inaugural edition last year. He was picked up by Kochi Blue Tigers for a whopping amount of Rs 26.80 lakh, thus making him by far the most expensive player in the competition.