Sanju Samson Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL So Far: All You Need To Know About RR Skipper

Samson was named the skipper of Royals following the release of Steve Smith ahead of the 2021 auction. Although he hasn't had a great record as captain, Samson has fired as a batter for the side earning the franchise's trust to lead the side again.

Since their IPL debut, six players, including Samson, have captained the Royals with legendary Shane Warne being the most successful having led the "underdog" side to their only IPL title in the inaugural edition in 2008.

Rahul Dravid is the second most successful captain of the side followed by Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Shane Watson who had mixed stints as skipper of the franchise.

Now, here is a look at Sanju Samson captaincy record and stats in IPL so far:

Sanju Samson Captaincy Record

Matches as captain in IPL: 14

Won: 5

Lost: 9

Winning percentage: 35.71

Sanju Samson Captaincy and IPL stats

Sanju Samson has scored 484 runs, including 1 hundred and 2 fifties, in 14 matches as captain. He also had 7 catches and 4 stumpings for a total of 11 dismissals as a keeper in 14 innings.

However, as a player for Royals, he has amassed 2391 runs, which includes 2 hundreds and 12 fifties in 93 matches. As for wicketkeeping stats, Samson has a total of 45 dismissals including 36 catches and 9 stumpings in 61 innings.

Overall in the IPL, he has scored 3068 runs including 3 hundreds and 15 fifties in 121 IPL matches. In the wicketkeeping department, he has 46 dismissals in total - 36 catches and 10 stumpings in 62 innings.

Sanju Samson Captaincy Record vs other teams

Against Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % CSK 2 1 1 0 0 50 MI 2 0 2 0 0 0 DC 2 1 1 0 0 50 RCB 2 0 2 0 0 0 KKR 2 1 1 0 0 50 SRH 2 1 1 0 0 50 PBKS 2 1 1 0 0 50

RR captains records so far

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % Shane Warne 55 30 24 1 0 55.45 Rahul Dravid 34 18 16 0 0 52.94 Steve Smith 27 15 11 0 1 57.69 Ajinkya Rahane 24 9 15 0 0 37.50 Shane Watson 21 7 11 2 1 40 Sanju Samson 14 5 9 0 0 35.71