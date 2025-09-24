Cricket 'Sanju Samson didn't cement his place, Abhishek Sharma has grabbed it': Anjum Chopra on India duo | Exclusive By Sauradeep Ash Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 20:31 [IST]

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been key topics in discussions about India's batting strategy, with Samson facing questions about his batting position and Abhishek impressing with his form.

In the Asia Cup 2025, Samson has been handed a role in the middle-order, whereas Abhishek Sharma has been a force at the top of the order.

Samson scored a decent fifty in the Oman match, and then had a troubled outing in the win against Pakistan. For Abhishek, the world has been his oyster in this Asia Cup 2025 so far. The southpaw is currently the top scorer in the competition, and has been in fiery form, with a score of 30+ in all matches so far.

And former India women's captain Anjum Chopra has a clear viewpoint on the India duo. While speaking with MyKhel in an exclusive interview, Anjum Chopra acknowledged Sanju Samson's undeniable talent but points out he has struggled to cement his place despite numerous opportunities.

"If you look at the number of opportunities Sanju Samson has been provided over the past so many years, but he has not been able to cement his place. And for India, he has not opened the innings. Yeah, he used to bat in the middle order. But he is opening for India recently after Gautam took over. So, that happens depending on how the person has grabbed his opportunity."

The former India women's captain also believes the Kerala star has the potential to be successful in the middle order, and she believes one would always prefer to play at any position, rather than sitting out in the dugout.

"Ask any cricketer, 'would you rather sit out and play on the position that you want to? Or would you be happy changing a position in the batting order and playing in the XI?' Everyone will say, 'I will play in the XI. I do not want to sit on the sidelines.' You cannot have three openers going out. Sanju is a top player and I am a big fan of Sanu..And I believe he will find success in his new role."

Chopra praises Abhishek Sharma's transformation and consistency from IPL to international cricket. She notes his lucid bat swing and the hard work behind it, saying, "It is obviously a lot of hard work. It is a lot of skill, mental work that he has put into his game to understand the requirements of the game."

Abhishek shares a development path with Shubman Gill, both products of a strong cohort from the 2018-19 U19 World Cup. Chopra highlights his IPL stint, gradual rise through teams, and how opening alongside an experienced head like Travis Head built his confidence, which now translates well internationally.

"A couple of seasons back, Abhishek was not even played in the playing 11. It all changed after he started opening with Travis Head. And from last season onwards, he was matching Travis Head, who has obviously been very experienced at the international level, stroke to stroke. So, you do not obviously go and play such kind of an innings or strokes without having preparation. And the confidence is, yes, translated from the IPL to international cricket."

She also speaks the way the Punjab-born has cemented his place as an opener. In the T20 format, Abhishek, with his clean strike and blitzkrieg, has definitely is a force to reckon with, and the India legend praises his performance since getting an opportunity.

"Abhishek has grabbed his opportunity. He has not given anyone a chance to even look at him and say, there is somebody you should look at. That is how you grab an opportunity at the highest level."