Who Rio Ngumoha? Know all about 16-year-old Liverpool sensation who scored 100th minute winner on Premier League debut

Cricket Sanju Samson KCL 2025 Stats before Asia Cup: Runs, Highest Scores, Sixes; Updated before Thrissur Titans Match on August 26 By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 8:17 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sanju Samson is playing in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 for Kochi Blue Tigers. The India star was bought for a record Rs 26.80 lakh in the auction and has played a key part for his team in the tournament.

Season 2 of the Kerala Cricket League started in Thiruvananthapuram from August 21 and Sanju is the flagship star of the tournament.

Sanju has opened the innings in this KCL match, marking a strong comeback to the opening role despite team strategies potentially moving him down the order for the Asia Cup due to Shubman Gill's inclusion. In the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju is part of India's squad but may bat in the middle order rather than as an opener, adapting to the team's lineup that includes Gill and Abhishek Sharma at the top.

Sanju also notched up his maiden KCL century in the recent match against Kollam Sailors. The Rajasthan Royals captain is expected to leave the KCL midway for national duty, but the tournament serves as a crucial rehearsal for Sanju ahead of the Asia Cup.

Sanju Samson in KCL 2025

vs Trivandrum Royals

Did not Bat

vs Alleppey Ripples

Sanju Samson managed 13 runs off 22 balls. It was an underwhelming performance for the 30-year-old as his runs only came in singles.

vs Kollam Sailors

Sanju Samson showcased a remarkable performance as he made a blazing 42-ball century, scoring 121 runs in 51 balls with 14 fours and 7 sixes for the Kochi Blue Tigers.

Sanju Samson KCL 2025 Runs

vs Alleppey - 13 (22) [4s - 0, 6s - 0]

vs Kollam - 121 (55) [4s - 14, 6s - 7]

Sanju Samson KCL 2025 Stats: Updated after Kollam Sailors Match

Matches: 3

Innings: 2

Runs: 134

Average: 67.00

Strike Rate: 183.56

4s: 14

6s: 7

When will Sanju Samson play again in KCL 2025?

Sanju Samson's next match in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 is on Tuesday (August 26) as Kochi Blue Tigers are up against Thrissur Titans.