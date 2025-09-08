Cricket 'Sanju Samson must be left alone....': Ravi Shastri opines ahead of Asia Cup 2025 By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025, 9:34 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian team will commence their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against UAE on Wednesday (September 10).

As per reports, Sanju Samson may have to sit out to accommodate a returning Shubman Gill, who has been appointed vice-captain for this continental T20 tournament.

Samson has been the name in focus since Asia Cup squad selection, as his place in India's first eleven on jeopardy. As per reports, the Kerala player is the odd one out so far in India practices in UAE, where the notion indicates his impending omission in the first match against UAE.

Although Samson's inclusion in the T20 side was due to unavailability to Gill, he has been excellent for India in the format. With three centuries last year in T20Is, the batter stamped his authority in the format, especially as an opener. And former India coach Ravi Shastri agrees that Samson's place in the first team shouldn't be altered.

"Samson is at his most dangerous at the top. That is where he can win you matches. If he fires in any of the innings, he wins you matches. He is best left alone at the top," Shastri said in a media interaction on Sunday.

"When you look at Samson's record for India in T20Is at the top of the order, even someone like Shubman will be challenged. He may come in for someone else, but I think Samson should be left alone. He is dangerous. He is lethal. He is a match-winner," he added.

Samson is coming to the Asia Cup on the back of a superb outing in KCL 2025. Playing for Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson amassed 368 runs in just seven matches, with a strike rate north of 180. He also notched up a scintillating century and racked up three fifties as well.