Sanju Samson slams first century of IPL 2019: Twitterati hail Rajasthan Royals batsman

Hyderabad, March 29: Rajasthan Royals' top-order batsman Sanju Samson became the first batsman to slam a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The 24-year-cricketer from Kerala pulled Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-on to get to his second century in the IPL. The right-handed batsman, who walked into the middle to bat in the fourth over, carried his bat through and remained unbeaten on 102 off 55 deliveries.

Samson, who smashed his first century in IPL 2017 for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant, was in sublime form tonight. He constructed his innings well and forged a century-plus partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Once Rahane was dismissed for 70 in the 16th over, Samson took the aggressor's role. 76 runs came from the last five overs for Royals and credit for the same goes to Samson.

Samson's innings was studded with 10 boundaries and 4 maximums as he scored at a strike rate of 185.49. The talented batsman unleashed his wrath in the 18th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar as he picked up 25 runs from that over.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Samson's sensational knock:

Wonderful innings from Samson — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 29, 2019 Virender Sehwag This is what former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had to say about Sanju's knock. Sanju Samson....incredible talent. 123 runs in the last ten overs. Bhuvi went for 45 in the last two overs. Unbelievable. #SRHvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 29, 2019 Aakash Chopra This is how former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reacted to Sanju's innings. When you see Sanju Samson bat as he has done today, you wonder why and how he lost his way in the past 3-4 years. When he burst on the season, he was the next ‘Big Thing’. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 29, 2019 Ayaz Memon This is how veteran sports journalist reacted on Sanju's innings. I normally don’t like to talk about individuals in cricket. But seeing his skills I am glad to note that Sanju Samson is currently the best Wicketkeeper batsman in India. For me he should be batting number 4 in the World Cup @BCCI @rajasthanroyals @IPL @StarSportsIndia — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2019 Gautam Gambhir A man of few words Gautam Gambhir had this to say about top-knock from Samson. I know he is not consistent enough at the domestic level etc, but when on song, how many Indians can bat like Sanju Samson does? Not many. 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏#RRvsSRH — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 29, 2019 Sanjay Manjrekar This is how former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar reacted on this knock. Games when Sanju Samson scores runs are always good days to watch cricket. I love this kid. His offside play tonight was just on point. As @bhogleharsha said, if he can get it together,,,what possibilities. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — ian bishop (@irbishi) March 29, 2019 Ian Bishop Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop too praised Sanju Samson for his innings. Outstanding innings from Sanju Samson. Has been really consistent in the IPL and hopefully his performances are not forgotten and he gets a chance to be in national colours soon #SRHvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 29, 2019 Mohammed Kaif Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also praised Sanju Samson for his knock. Well done to the @rajasthanroyals on posting a great score. Super knock from the skipper & what a 100 by my man @IamSanjuSamson - pure class ! He will be the MVP for this years #IPL you watch ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 29, 2019 Shane Warne This is how legendary spinner and brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne reacted on Samson's innings.