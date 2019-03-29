Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sanju Samson slams first century of IPL 2019: Twitterati hail Rajasthan Royals batsman

By
Sanju Samson slams first century of IPL 2019: Twitterati hail Rajasthan Royals batsman
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Hyderabad, March 29: Rajasthan Royals' top-order batsman Sanju Samson became the first batsman to slam a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

The 24-year-cricketer from Kerala pulled Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-on to get to his second century in the IPL. The right-handed batsman, who walked into the middle to bat in the fourth over, carried his bat through and remained unbeaten on 102 off 55 deliveries.

IPL Special Site | IPL Full Schedule | SRHvRR: As it happened

Samson, who smashed his first century in IPL 2017 for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant, was in sublime form tonight. He constructed his innings well and forged a century-plus partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Once Rahane was dismissed for 70 in the 16th over, Samson took the aggressor's role. 76 runs came from the last five overs for Royals and credit for the same goes to Samson.

Samson's innings was studded with 10 boundaries and 4 maximums as he scored at a strike rate of 185.49. The talented batsman unleashed his wrath in the 18th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar as he picked up 25 runs from that over.

Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Samson's sensational knock:

Virender Sehwag

This is what former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had to say about Sanju's knock.

Aakash Chopra

This is how former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reacted to Sanju's innings.

Ayaz Memon

This is how veteran sports journalist reacted on Sanju's innings.

Gautam Gambhir

A man of few words Gautam Gambhir had this to say about top-knock from Samson.

Sanjay Manjrekar

This is how former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar reacted on this knock.

Ian Bishop

Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop too praised Sanju Samson for his innings.

Mohammed Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also praised Sanju Samson for his knock.

Shane Warne

This is how legendary spinner and brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne reacted on Samson's innings.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 6 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 23:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue