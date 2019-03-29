Sanju Samson slams first century of IPL 2019: Twitterati hail Rajasthan Royals batsman

Hyderabad, March 29: Rajasthan Royals' top-order batsman Sanju Samson became the first batsman to slam a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.
The 24-year-cricketer from Kerala pulled Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-on to get to his second century in the IPL. The right-handed batsman, who walked into the middle to bat in the fourth over, carried his bat through and remained unbeaten on 102 off 55 deliveries.
Samson, who smashed his first century in IPL 2017 for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant, was in sublime form tonight. He constructed his innings well and forged a century-plus partnership with skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
Once Rahane was dismissed for 70 in the 16th over, Samson took the aggressor's role. 76 runs came from the last five overs for Royals and credit for the same goes to Samson.
Samson's innings was studded with 10 boundaries and 4 maximums as he scored at a strike rate of 185.49. The talented batsman unleashed his wrath in the 18th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar as he picked up 25 runs from that over.
Here's how cricketing fraternity reacted to Samson's sensational knock:
Virender Sehwag
This is what former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had to say about Sanju's knock.
Aakash Chopra
This is how former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reacted to Sanju's innings.
Ayaz Memon
This is how veteran sports journalist reacted on Sanju's innings.
Gautam Gambhir
A man of few words Gautam Gambhir had this to say about top-knock from Samson.
Sanjay Manjrekar
This is how former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar reacted on this knock.
Ian Bishop
Legendary West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop too praised Sanju Samson for his innings.
Mohammed Kaif
Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also praised Sanju Samson for his knock.
Shane Warne
This is how legendary spinner and brand ambassador of Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne reacted on Samson's innings.
