Sanju Samson to lead India A against New Zealand A: India A Squad, One-Day Schedule

Several sections have opined that Sanju is not in BCCI’s scheme of things despite a good IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals and some reasonable outings for India in T20Is this year.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (September 16) repelled such talks while

announcing the India A squad against New Zealand A for a one-day series to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India A will play three one-day games against New Zealand A under the captaincy of Sanju.

The first match of the series will be played on September 22, while the second match will take place on September 25. The final and third match of the one-day series will be held on September 27.

Samson had a great Indian Premier League 2022, in which his side Rajasthan Royals reached the final. He scored 458 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 146.79.

Two half-centuries came out of his bat, with the best score of 55. In six T20I matches this year across five innings, Samson scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75.

He hit a half-century, a knock of 77 runs against Ireland. In six ODIs, Samson scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33. One half-century came out of his bat in five innings he played.

The star batter of the team Ruturaj Gaikwad is in blistering form as he struck an outstanding 108 off 127 balls against New Zealand A.

India A squad: Sanju Samson (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and Raj Angad Bawa.