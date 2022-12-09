Sanju Samson to play his first Ranji Trophy game after a gap of three years, begins practice in Kochi

Samson begins practice

With some good performances in Ranji Trophy - where he'll be leading the side as well - Samson will be looking to put up some good performances for his team. The glovesman has also started practising in Kochi for the tournament.

Samson's last FC game

It will be the first instance in three years when the cricketer will be playing a red-ball format game. His last First-Class game came in the year 2019 when he played for Kerala against Gujarat, which the latter won by 70 runs.

Samson had a forgettable outing in the first innings as he scored just 5 runs. However, in the second essay, the right-handed batter scored 78 off 82 balls as his team folded for 268 in the fourth innings.

Reason behind Samson's snub

When asked about the possible reasons for not including him in the playing eleven, stand-in India captain Shikhar Dhawan called it a tactical move.

The 28-year-old could only get to play one match out of the six matches in New Zealand. While rain affected four matches during the course of the T20I and ODI series.

While explaining the reasoning for snubbing Samson, Dhawan said, "Mostly every player goes through this phase of not being in the playing XI, even if they have performed well last series. Communication is the key, coaches and captains speak with players. Players like Samson then have clarity as to why he is not picked for the team. Basically, it is all about the benefit of the team, and due to team combinations."

What is the way forward for Samson?

The talented batter - who has been IN and OUT of the national side - will be presenting his case for India comeback in the upcoming home season starting next month. India will be playing Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand in the home series. Sri Lanka will tour India for three T20Is and as many T20Is and he will be hoping to make a comeback.