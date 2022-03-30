Cricket
Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant IPL Stats and Record: Who is on top in battle of keeper-captains?

By

Bengaluru, March 30: Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant began their captaincy journey in Indian Premier League in the 2021 season, and the pair have been retained as skippers of their respective franchises for IPL 2022.

The pair are also two of the three wicketkeepers, who have been vested a dual role as leader of their teams this season. While Pant leads Delhi Capitals, Samson is the skipper of Rajasthan Royals.

The two youngsters have had mixed experience as captain, but their numbers in IPL are great. The pair have also battled for wicketkeeper-batter slot in the Indian senior team. Both of them are also known for their power-hitting and quick work behind the stumps.

Samson and Pant have already enjoyed success this season, leading their respective franchises to wins in their campaign openers. Pant's Delhi beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians, while Samson's inaugural champions beat 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Now we take a look at Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant's stats and record in the IPL along with their captaincy record as Samson vs Pant begins to be a debate:

Sanju Samson IPL stats and record

Matches Played: 122

Total Runs Scored: 3123 runs

Highest Score: 119 off 63 balls

Hundreds: 3

Fifties: 16

Sixes: 137

Fours: 239

Dismissals: 47

Catches (as wicketkeeper): 37

Stumpings: 10

Catches (as fielder): 23

Rishabh Pant IPL stats and record

Matches Played: 85

Total Runs Scored: 2499 runs

Highest Score: 128 not out off 63 balls

Hundreds: 1

Fifties: 15

Sixes: 113

Fours: 225

Dismissals: 67

Catches (as wicketkeeper): 53

Stumpings: 14

Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant IPL Captaincy Stats and Record

STAT SANJU SAMSON RISHABH PANT
Matches as Captain 15 17
Won 6 10
Lost 9 7
Winning Percentage 40% 61.76%
Runs scored 539 420
Highest Score 119 58*
Hundreds 1 0
Fifties 3 3
Sixes 22 10
Fours 48 42
Dismissals 12 13
Catches 8 10
Stumpings 4 3
Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant Head to Head Record

Samson and Pant have faced each other as captains of their respective franchises two times so far with both of them leading their side to one win each.

In the two matches played between the pair's teams last season, Pant scored 51 off 32 balls (including 9 fours) and claimed one dismissal (catch) in a losing cause, while Samson scored just 4 runs and claimed one dismissal (catch).

In the reverse fixture, Samson scored an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls (knock included 8 fours & 1 six) and performed one stumping as Pant scored a run-a-ball 24 (2 fours) and claimed 3 dismissals (2 catches & 1 stumping) in a winning cause.

Comments

