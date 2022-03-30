Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant IPL Stats and Record: Who is on top in battle of keeper-captains?

The pair are also two of the three wicketkeepers, who have been vested a dual role as leader of their teams this season. While Pant leads Delhi Capitals, Samson is the skipper of Rajasthan Royals.

The two youngsters have had mixed experience as captain, but their numbers in IPL are great. The pair have also battled for wicketkeeper-batter slot in the Indian senior team. Both of them are also known for their power-hitting and quick work behind the stumps.

Samson and Pant have already enjoyed success this season, leading their respective franchises to wins in their campaign openers. Pant's Delhi beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians, while Samson's inaugural champions beat 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Now we take a look at Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant's stats and record in the IPL along with their captaincy record as Samson vs Pant begins to be a debate:

Sanju Samson IPL stats and record Matches Played: 122 Total Runs Scored: 3123 runs Highest Score: 119 off 63 balls Hundreds: 3 Fifties: 16 Sixes: 137 Fours: 239 Dismissals: 47 Catches (as wicketkeeper): 37 Stumpings: 10 Catches (as fielder): 23 Rishabh Pant IPL stats and record Matches Played: 85 Total Runs Scored: 2499 runs Highest Score: 128 not out off 63 balls Hundreds: 1 Fifties: 15 Sixes: 113 Fours: 225 Dismissals: 67 Catches (as wicketkeeper): 53 Stumpings: 14 Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant IPL Captaincy Stats and Record STAT SANJU SAMSON RISHABH PANT Matches as Captain 15 17 Won 6 10 Lost 9 7 Winning Percentage 40% 61.76% Runs scored 539 420 Highest Score 119 58* Hundreds 1 0 Fifties 3 3 Sixes 22 10 Fours 48 42 Dismissals 12 13 Catches 8 10 Stumpings 4 3 Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant Head to Head Record Samson and Pant have faced each other as captains of their respective franchises two times so far with both of them leading their side to one win each. In the two matches played between the pair's teams last season, Pant scored 51 off 32 balls (including 9 fours) and claimed one dismissal (catch) in a losing cause, while Samson scored just 4 runs and claimed one dismissal (catch). In the reverse fixture, Samson scored an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls (knock included 8 fours & 1 six) and performed one stumping as Pant scored a run-a-ball 24 (2 fours) and claimed 3 dismissals (2 catches & 1 stumping) in a winning cause.