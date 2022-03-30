Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant IPL Stats and Record: Who is on top in battle of keeper-captains?

Sanju Samson IPL stats and record
Matches Played: 122
Total Runs Scored: 3123 runs
Highest Score: 119 off 63 balls
Hundreds: 3
Fifties: 16
Sixes: 137
Fours: 239
Dismissals: 47
Catches (as wicketkeeper): 37
Stumpings: 10
Catches (as fielder): 23
Rishabh Pant IPL stats and record
Matches Played: 85
Total Runs Scored: 2499 runs
Highest Score: 128 not out off 63 balls
Hundreds: 1
Fifties: 15
Sixes: 113
Fours: 225
Dismissals: 67
Catches (as wicketkeeper): 53
Stumpings: 14
Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant IPL Captaincy Stats and Record
|STAT
|SANJU SAMSON
|RISHABH PANT
|Matches as Captain
|15
|17
|Won
|6
|10
|Lost
|9
|7
|Winning Percentage
|40%
|61.76%
|Runs scored
|539
|420
|Highest Score
|119
|58*
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixes
|22
|10
|Fours
|48
|42
|Dismissals
|12
|13
|Catches
|8
|10
|Stumpings
|4
|3
Sanju Samson vs Rishabh Pant Head to Head Record
Samson and Pant have faced each other as captains of their respective franchises two times so far with both of them leading their side to one win each.
In the two matches played between the pair's teams last season, Pant scored 51 off 32 balls (including 9 fours) and claimed one dismissal (catch) in a losing cause, while Samson scored just 4 runs and claimed one dismissal (catch).
In the reverse fixture, Samson scored an unbeaten 70 off 53 balls (knock included 8 fours & 1 six) and performed one stumping as Pant scored a run-a-ball 24 (2 fours) and claimed 3 dismissals (2 catches & 1 stumping) in a winning cause.